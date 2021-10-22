Check out Netflix releases for the month of November

In all, there will be 58 new titles among movies, series, animes and documentaries that can be seen on the Netflix platform.

The Netflix streaming platform has already released the news to be included in the catalog for the month of November. In all, will be 58 new titles among movies, series, animes and documentaries that can be seen on the platform.

The end of the year is coming and, in the search for news to close 2021, Netflix is ​​already inserting the long-awaited Brazilian feature film “7 Prisoneiros”, which has actor Rodrigo Santoro.

After the historic and meteoric success of Round 6, Netflix brings another South Korean production to its catalog: “Prophecy of Hell”. The film has a touch of horror, with supernatural refinements. If these ingredients marry well, it could be another South Korean hit.

Also announced was the release of “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”, which will be available on November 19th. Check below the list of releases divided into films, series and documentaries according to the date of insertion in the catalogue.

Films

Revenge and Punishment – ​​November 3rd;

A Surprise Match – November 5th;

Identity – November 10th;

Seven Prisoners – November 11th;

Red Alert – November 12th;

Love without Measure – November 17th;

Pray for Stolen Women – November 19th;

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom – November 19th;

Wound – November 24th.

Series

Big Mount – Season 5 – November 5th;

Narcos: Mexico – Season 3 – November 5th;

Arcane – November 6th;

Cowboy Bebop – November 19th;

Reflected – November 19th;

Hell’s Prophecy – November 19th;

New World – November 20th;

Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia – Part 2 – November 23rd;

The Purest Truth – November 24th.

Documentaries

The Tiger Mafia: The Story of Doc Antle – November 17th;

Explaining the Mind – November 19th.

animes

Super Croocks – November 25th.

So, these are the launches planned by Netflix to take place in the month of November. Now, just get ready to marathon and enjoy all these new features on the platform.