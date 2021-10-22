Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2421 this Thursday; prize is BRL 21 million

by

posted on 10/21/2021 7:58 PM / updated 10/21/2021 9:25 PM

Did the farm bring you luck? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (10/21), six lotteries: the 2421 contests of Mega-Sena (from Mega Semana da Sorte); 5687 of Quina; 2353 of Lotofácil; 2288 of the Double Seine; 1703 for Timemania and 521 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 21 million, had the following dozen drawn: 02-03-32-35-48-57. The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 04-17-31-52-72.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-07-08-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-24-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.6 million, presented the following result: 09-11-13-44-53-54-60. The team of the heart is the Sao Caetano, from Sao Paulo.
The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 08-11-25-34-44-47 in the first draw; 06-14-24-41-42-46 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$3.5 million.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 09-13-16-17-22-24-27. the lucky month is May.
The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

(photo: Reproduction)

Watch the full broadcast:

