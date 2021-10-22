Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2421 this Thursday; prize is BRL 21 million

posted on 10/21/2021 7:58 PM / updated on 10/21/2021 8:30 PM



Did the farm bring you luck? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (10/21), six lotteries: the 2421 contests of Mega-Sena (from Mega Semana da Sorte); 5687 of Quina; 2353 of Lotofácil; 2288 of the Double Seine; 1703 for Timemania and 521 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 21 million, had the following dozen drawn: 02-03-32-35-48-57. The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 04-17-31-52-72.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-07-08-12-13-14-15-16-18-20-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.6 million, presented the following result: 09-11-13-44-53-54-60. The team of the heart is the Sao Caetano, from Sao Paulo.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 08-11-25-34-44-47 in the first draw; 06-14-24-41-42-46 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$3.5 million.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 09-13-16-17-22-24-27. the lucky month is May.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: