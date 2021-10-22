Check out what’s new in the October Xbox update

That’s what’s new in the Xbox update!

Through its official website, Xbox revealed the news that should land in the new October update Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, which is now available to all users.

Check out the list below for all the news for the new October Xbox update!

the long awaited dashboard Xbox Series X 4K is now available!

Attention Xbox Series X owners! the long awaited dashboard 4K is now available for all users of the most powerful console in the world! The new dashboard promises a much nicer look with less aliasing and a lot more detail. The new feature will also help those who use a custom background, as the image will look better (but the image needs to be in 4K).

Check out a comparison:

night mode

O night mode is also available now to all Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners. With this mode, you can program your Xbox to turn off the controller light as well as the console light, or simply dim the brightness. You can also turn on the “night light”, which is a yellowish light that dims other colors to prevent damage.

But do not worry! Night light will not affect your game videos and screenshots. Oh, and stay tuned that tomorrow there will be a tutorial how to turn this feature on!

Quick settings

Now the console tab menu will display a new tab, called “quick settings”. As its name suggests, the new tab allows you to quick changes, without having to leave the game screen, such as turning some console function on or off. The new option promises to be a “foot on the wheel” for Xbox owners.

Oh, and this function is dynamic, that is, each Xbox user can customize their own guide. That is, you can set the quick settings tab one way, and your brother (for example) can customize it another way using his own account.

