Chile voted best South American adventure tourism destination – 10/21/2021

Chile was named for the seventh consecutive year as the best adventure tourism destination in South America, in the World Travel Awards, which is known as the Oscar of the sector, as disclosed this Wednesday by the country’s government.

In addition, Chile also won as the best romantic destination, because of the Atacama Desert, which extends through the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, Antofagasta, Atacama, and Coquimbo, in the north of the territory.

The country’s Undersecretary for Tourism, José Luis Uriarte, did not hide his euphoria with the results, which he considered a “tremendous incentive” for the sector, which he highlighted having resisted the crisis imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“We are, little by little, restarting tourism activity, and awards like this not only represent a boost, but allow us to highlight the multiple benefits we offer,” said Uriarte.

The director of the Natural Tourism Service of Chile (Sernatur), Andrea Wolleter, highlighted that the high season, between December this year and February 2022, will represent “a great opportunity to put Chile back in the eyes of travelers from all over the world “.

In 2020, the number of tourists in the country fell from the 4 million registered in the previous year, to just over 1 million, due to the closing of borders decreed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Between April and October of this year, foreigners were prevented from entering Chilean territory, without any exceptions.

The next step for the Tourism sector in Chile is the search for the award for the best adventure tourism destination on the planet, an award that will be announced on November 26, in Moscow, Russia. The country will also compete in the categories of green destination, nature, venue for fairs and events, and romantic destination.