China Markets Begin Recovery After Fears of Collapse

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – China has chased investors away this year as regulatory repression and fears of financial contagion have shaken the country’s assets. They now seem to be making their way back.

Through speeches, articles in the state media, more flexible government policies and even direct intervention, Chinese officials alleviated some of the biggest concerns of global investment funds.

The message is clear: Beijing will act to prevent a housing market collapse, deal with energy shortages, contain China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis and curb repression of the technology market. And for the first time, President Xi Jinping has clarified what his “common prosperity” campaign is trying to achieve.

The result was a dramatic turnaround in Chinese markets this week: a high-yield credit index headed for the biggest gain in 18 months, battered stocks – such as Didi Global and Kuaishou Technology – rose about 20% and property developer stocks rose by about 20%. highest appreciation in nine months for a two-day period.

BlackRock and UBS Group are among the institutions that said they were more optimistic about Chinese company shares. Morgan Stanley’s credit bureau has warned that it’s time to buy speculative-grade debt.

With investors losing their fears of a China-engendered financial crisis, depressed stocks and credits have become attractive targets.

Chinese stocks fell so much in the third quarter that they made the biggest gap in performance against the rest of the world in more than 20 years. Bond traders have priced the nation’s property developers at a 45% default rate, a percentage Morgan Stanley considered exaggerated.

“We think this pricing is unrealistic,” wrote Kelvin Pang, a strategist who works at the bank’s Hong Kong brokerage, in a survey released this week. “The valuation of China’s high-yield bonds contains too much downside risk and no expectation of easing by local governments and regulators.”

Chinese officials have made it clear they will not allow the Evergrande crisis to become systemic. Vice Premier Liu He was the most senior person to emphasize that message, saying this week that the risks in the housing market are manageable.

Central bank commander Yi Gang and a representative of the bank regulator made similar comments.

The central bank is working to ensure sufficient liquidity in the financial system and has injected 270 billion yuan (US$42 billion) in short-term funds over the past three days, which has helped to reduce funding costs in the interbank market.

The authorities are also taking action to ease the credit crunch in the housing sector, easing restrictions on home-buying loans with major banks and allowing the sale of securities backed by residential mortgages.

A stock index of real estate developers has advanced nearly 7% in the past two days, buoyed by a 20% jump in Sunac China Holdings shares. Evergrande itself avoided a default by transferring funds to pay a coupon that expires on Saturday, triggering the recovery of the company’s shares and bonds.

The world’s most indebted developer still has to pay interest on four more dollar issues this year.

