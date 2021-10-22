Chinese Evergrande avoids default with last minute payment

(Bloomberg) – China Evergrande Group stepped back from the precipice by making a bond coupon payment ahead of Saturday, getting at least another week to deal with the debt crisis that shook investor confidence on Monday. largest economy in the world.

The $83.5 million payment to international bondholders surprised those who predicted the real estate giant would prioritize late payments to local lenders, suppliers and homebuyers.

While the news helped spur the biggest weekly advance in Chinese companies’ junk bonds since 2012, Evergrande’s creditors still hope for an eventual debt restructuring, which could be among the biggest ever seen in China.

The company’s 8.25% bond due March 2022 is trading at just 26% of face value even after Friday’s bounce, signaling that investors expect a big cut in the amount they owe in a restructuring.

Evergrande’s coupon payment, made at the end of a 30-day grace period, is the latest twist in a saga that has shaken China’s $860 billion offshore credit market and soured mood over the the country’s real estate sector, which accounts for approximately a quarter of GDP.

Senior Chinese government officials have tried to reassure investors in recent days that risks surrounding Evergrande are contained, but at the same time have been reluctant to bail out the giant.

“The payment looks like an attempt to defer the situation,” said Wu Qiong, CEO of BOC International Holdings. “But it’s positive and Evergrande buys time to sell assets, strengthening the basic scenario of organized restructuring.”

With liabilities of more than $300 billion, billionaire developer Hui Ka Yan has become one of the biggest victims of President Xi Jinping’s years of efforts to mop up excesses in the country’s highly leveraged real estate sector.

The question in global markets is whether Xi will be able to tackle the problem – and pull off a comprehensive program to bring “common prosperity” to China – without jeopardizing the fragile economic recovery after the pandemic.

Initially, Evergrande’s coupon payment was due on September 23rd. The company transferred the funds on Thursday and investors will receive the money before Saturday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because the transaction is private.

The 30-day grace period for the next dollar coupon payment ends on October 29th. Evergrande has to pay interest on four more dollar bond issues this year and has a huge amount of debt maturing in 2022 – about $7.4 billion in onshore and offshore obligations.

Evergrande is Asia’s largest junk bond issuer. A company spokesman declined to comment for the report.

