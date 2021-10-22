Chinese police arrest pianist Li Yundi for allegations of hiring prostitute | Song

Pianist Li Yundi, one of China’s most famous musicians, was detained in Beijing on allegations of prostitution, state media reported on Thursday, sparking some disbelief and much debauchery on Chinese social media.

Reuters was unable to contact Li or a representative immediately for comment.

Prostitution in China is common, but it was severely punished by the government, with detention centers where prostitutes and clients stayed for up to two years. These centers were closed in 2019, but the practice is still illegal, under penalty of fine and imprisonment for up to 15 days.

Chaoyang District Police said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, as well as a 29-year-old woman surnamed Chen, after receiving public reports of prostitution in an unidentified neighborhood.

The two people admitted to illegal activity, according to a police statement on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter. Later, the police account published a close-up photo of a piano.

People’s Daily identified the man as Li Yundi, using the hashtag #LiYundiDetainedForProstitution. The hashtag had been viewed about 790 million times within two hours of the police’s publication and yielded about 200,000 comments.

“My God. Li Yundi, the prince of the piano?” wrote a shocked netizen.

In 2015, he appeared in a Toyota car commercial alongside American singer Taylor Swift.