Chinese real estate defaults pile up with Evergrande contagion

(Shutterstock) Chinese real estate market

The financial woes of construction giant Evergrande are affecting speculative-grade bonds in China’s real estate sector.

Defaults on dollar bonds issued by Chinese developers are increasing rapidly amid the industry’s slowdown, and the problem could worsen as a pile of debt from the weakened industry is due to mature in the coming months.

Developers dominate China’s international high-yield bond market, accounting for about 80% of total debt of $197 billion, according to Goldman Sachs.

The market has already faced its biggest turmoil in a decade after Evergrande failed to pay interest on bonds in late September and competitor Fantasia Holdings surprised investors by defaulting on debt that matured in early October.

Since then, at least four Chinese developers have defaulted or asked investors for additional time to settle their debts.

In addition, a 30-day grace period that Evergrande has to honor debt to bondholders expires over the weekend, and the company is expected to default on nearly $20 billion in bonds.

