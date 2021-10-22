‘Chucky’; killer puppet series is critically and publicly acclaimed

The TV series “Chucky” opened last week in the US. It is the sequel to the movie “Cult of Chucky”, continuing the franchise that began with the cult classic “Killer Toy” (1988).

The show is the seventh installment of the popular franchise, which also includes “Chucky’s Bride” (1998) and “Chucky’s Son” (2004).

Synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Before Annabelle, there was another terrifying puppet. After a vintage puppet shows up at a sale, an idyllic American city is thrown into chaos as a series of gruesome murders begins to expose the city’s hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the murders, as well as the countless origins of the demonic puppet as a seemingly ordinary child who has somehow become this notorious monster.”

Synopsis of the first episode

When teenager Jake Wheeler buys a vintage doll at a sale, his young life changes forever.

episode two

Here’s what’s to come in episode two, titled “Give Me Something Good To Eat,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“Chucky targets one of Jake’s enemies, forcing the boy to stop the killer puppet – or help him.”

How to watch Chucky series

Are you excited? See how you can watch. Episodes of the series air every Tuesday at 10 pm GMT on Syfy and the USA Network.

In Brazil, the series premieres on October 27th on the Star+ streaming platform.