CNN Brasil proposes to ‘steal’ GloboNews journalist

Rede Globo is promoting a series of changes in its team of journalists. While some changed benches, others did not have the same fate and ended up being fired, even after years at home. However, as has happened recently, the Rio station may be surprised at any time with the request to leave one of its main journalists today.

According to information released by the doorl TV news, Andréia Sadi entered the crosshairs of CNN Brasil and can say goodbye to Globo. The journalist was strategically chosen to cover the upcoming elections, which will take place in October next year. Sadi’s name is considered weighty and would come to occupy a prominent place in the subscription channel, that is, in prime time.

Also according to the website, CNN is preparing a proposal beyond tempting. To attract Sadi, the station will present a TV news project made especially for the 34-year-old journalist. With a format that is the face of André Rizek’s wife, who is also an employee of Rede Globo, she will receive a newscast with a team of journalists investigating the information live, the way she likes.

Although the idea of ​​CNN Brasil executives is already closed, Sadi’s hiring is still in the initial phase, that is, a meeting to discuss the details has not yet been held. The matter is treated confidentially and news may appear at any time. The broadcaster’s dream is not recent, on the contrary. If the proposal materializes, it will be the second time that the subscription channel tries to remove the journalist from Globo.

Aiming to build a strong team, the news channel intends to hire more prominent names on the national scene. Thus, in addition to Sadi, other journalists are already being studied and may be sought out and announced shortly. Renata Affonso, who is CEO of CNN Brasil, is determined and is already moving towards hiring and strengthening the network’s journalist team.

However, it will not be so easy to take Andréia Sadi from the broadcaster dos Marinho, who works on both open and closed TV. The journalist has gained a lot of attention in recent years and has become a strong name at Globo. As a result, Rizek’s wife has already received grandiose projects to cover the 2022 elections. Therefore, CNN Brasil will have the difficult mission of convincing Sadi to leave Grupo Globo.

Recently, Andréia gave birth to twins Pedro and João. In an interview with the podcast “Conversas Paralelas”, the journalist revealed that she had crying and anxiety attacks as a result of the psychological terror she suffered while she was pregnant. André Rizek’s wife said that her life became a real terror after “advice” received. According to her, some people even said that her life was over.