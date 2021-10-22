Commercial dollar operates at a high, sold at R$ 5.70; follow up

The commercial dollar operates at a high this morning after a hectic day on the national scene, with the stampede of the economic team and approval of the text of the PEC dos Precatórios by the Special Committee of the Chamber. Around 9:15 am (Eastern), the US currency rose 0.60%, sold at R$ 5.702, as investors continued to impose on prices greater risks of abandoning fiscal responsibility with the hole in the ceiling of spending.

Yesterday (21) the dollar rose 1.92%, closing at R$ 5.668 on sale. This was the highest value in more than six months, since April 14 (R$ 5.67), and the biggest daily increase in more than a month, since September 8 (2.89%).

Yesterday, as soon as the markets closed, the Ministry of Economy announced that the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, asked the head of the portfolio, Paulo Guedes, to be removed from their positions. round of casualties in the economic team.

The government signaling that it will circumvent the spending ceiling rule to put up a new, more robust Bolsa Família, renamed Auxílio Brasil, is also echoed in the market.

Last night, the Special Committee of the Chamber dealing with the PEC of Precatório approved the text presented by the rapporteur of the matter, Federal Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB). Under the proposal, the federal government will have a fiscal space of R$ 83 billion to spend more in 2022, breaking the budget ceiling.

This would allow the payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 by the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will seek reelection.

In practice, the PEC allows the government to break the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

