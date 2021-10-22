Commission approves basic text of PEC dos Precatórios with change in spending ceiling to enable Brazil Aid | Policy

The conclusion of the vote still depended on the analysis of the highlights (specific suggestions for changing the main text), which had not ended until the last update of this article.

Once the commission stage has passed, the text will proceed to the plenary, where it needs to obtain at least 308 votes in two rounds to be approved.

UNDERSTAND: what is spending ceiling

what is spending ceiling NEW PROGRAM: Who will receive the Brazil Aid? What the value? When does it start?

The PEC sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with court orders (debts of the Union already recognized by the Courts).

The text is one of the federal government’s bets to make the Auxílio Brasil, a social program that should replace Bolsa Família, viable.

The government is trying to reduce the amount of court orders to be paid in 2022 so that, with the rest of the money, it can pay for the new social program. The intention is that each family benefiting from the new program will receive at least R$ 400 per month in the next year.

The committee’s approval of the opinion on the proposal, authored by the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), opens the budget space to fund the program without “sticking” the spending ceiling, which limits the growth of most public expenditures. to inflation.

In addition to restricting the payment of court orders, the PEC changes the rule for correction of the spending ceiling.

Currently, the formula considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year. The period considered is this because it is the data available at the time the government has to send Congress the draft budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA is calculated between January and December. This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the government proposes to limit the increase in these expenses by the same rate.

The change seems simple but, according to the rapporteur, the change in the formula and the payment limit of court orders release almost R$ 84 billion for expenses in 2022, election year. In practice, the government would get this margin to get around the spending ceiling. Congressional technicians estimate that this budget space could be even greater and exceed R$95 billion.

The proposal to pierce the ceiling to fund the social program had a negative impact on the market (videos below).

Dollar rises sharply after Guedes talks about ‘license’ to pierce spending ceiling

After all, what is “waiver”? Term was used by Guedes to make Brazil Aid feasible

Before the vote, the rapporteur for the matter said that approximately 17 million families will benefit and argued that the text complies with fiscal rules.

“We are indeed concerned about doing social things, about being able to take this aid, but we are also even more concerned about continuing to comply with fiscal rules, because it is no use being fiscally irresponsible here, because this will culminate in even greater inflation , and we know it’s no use giving with one hand and taking it with the other,” said Hugo Motta.

Controversial, the proposal was the target of criticism in the special commission. Parliamentarians, mainly from the opposition, claim that the change is a way of “defaulting” on the payment of court orders.

“What is being done here, in fact, is a default. We are going to default on the debt of the precatório in the country. For this reason, the opposition cannot accept the hasty and absolutely inconsequential way in which the Government is conducting this policy “, said deputy Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA).

Gilson Marques (Novo-SC) criticized the changes in the opinion, filed minutes before the session began.

“An extremely complex issue with a high financial, social and fiscal impact. It is not possible, in a technical way, to analyze all the contexts, impacts and consequences related to this”, said the congressman.

Defending the proposal, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), attended the session for a few minutes, but did not want to talk to the press. On other occasions, he said that the PEC is a priority in the House.

The rule proposed in the PEC, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry” – that is, it was thought only to resolve the next year.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any better than the current model. That is, the change could include a tightening of federal budgets in subsequent years.

The change in the report, filed on Thursday, serves to pay for the new value of Auxílio Brasil, of R$ 400, officially announced by the government this Wednesday (20). The government wants to readjust the Bolsa Família by 20% and then reach R$ 400 with a “temporary benefit”.

By creating a temporary program, the federal government is relieved of pointing out a new permanent source of funds – this is the main difficulty faced by the economic team in making the Auxílio Brasil feasible.

Congressional technicians heard by g1 and TV Globo also claim that the opening of this budgetary slack in 2022 may lead the government to spend more resources to meet requests from congressmen – for example, with the rapporteur’s amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency .

Motta had already read a report on the matter two weeks ago. On that occasion, the opinion stipulated a limit for expenditure on court orders for each financial year, which, if approved, would open up a budget space of R$ 50 billion to fund the program without breaching the spending ceiling.

On Thursday, when presenting the new version, Motta clearly said that the change will serve to include Auxílio Brasil in next year’s accounts.

“We are bringing corrections to the spending ceiling from January to December of each year, so that we can, with this, find a way out of the necessary fiscal space to take care of those who need it most,” said the rapporteur.

In practice, the change in the monetary correction of the spending ceiling almost doubles the fiscal slack generated by the PEC dos Precatórios – which will go from R$ 50 billion to something between R$ 80 billion and R$ 90 billion.

The number had already been anticipated by the commentator of the g1 and GloboNews Julia Duailibi. See the video below:

Julia Duailibi: Economy sees fiscal slack of R$ 40 billion with revision of spending ceiling

Until this year, the government had been paying the court orders in full. As of 2022, the account will go from R$54.7 billion to around R$90 billion, which, according to the Executive Branch, makes the launch of the new social program unfeasible.

Therefore, the PEC stipulates a ceiling for spending on court orders, opening up fiscal space to fund the program. Changing the correction period also helps to make more room in the budget.

According to the text, court orders of lesser value will have priority of payment and those that are not paid in the foreseen year due to the overflow of the ceiling fixed in the proposal will have priority in the following years.

The government announced on Wednesday (20) that the Auxílio Brasil should even have the value of R$ 400.

To allow for this expense, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he would study a way to change the spending ceiling. This amendment was presented on Thursday in the PEC dos Precatórios.

The report predicts that, if the new calculation is approved, the application in the 2021 Budget will be limited to R$ 15 billion.

And that, if that happens, the balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – which could also include expenses with Brazil Aid.