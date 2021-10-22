Commission approves limit on payment of court orders and changes in spending ceiling – News

10/21/2021 – 9:13 PM

Updated 10/21/2021 – 22:23

Playback/TV Camera Meeting of the special committee that analyzed the proposal

THE special commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 23 votes to 11, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which limits the payment of precatory, allowing discounts and rate adjustment Selic. In a vote that lasted more than seven hours, deputies rejected all eight highlights submitted to the proposal. The text now goes to the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, where it must be approved in two rounds of voting.

The approved text is the substitute the rapporteur, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), to PEC 23/21, of the Executive Branch. In addition to the changes in the payment of court orders, the substitute changes the calculation of the adjustment of the spending ceiling and allows to circumvent the Golden Rule through the budget law.

The rapporteur calculates that the new precatory payment model should allow a slack of almost R$40 billion to R$50 billion in next year’s Budget, in addition to another R$39 billion due to changes in fiscal rules.

Of the resources generated by the PEC, R$ 24 billion should be used to adjust the Union’s expenses indexed by inflation. Hugo Motta noted that the text will also be essential to guarantee the payment of the Auxílio Brasil, with a forecast of R$ 400 to serve 17 million families next year.

“We managed to find the path to balance. Our text is fair to those who are most in need and responsible for Brazil. These 17 million families will be able to get through this moment of economic crisis much more easily with these 400 reais. Let’s head to the Plenary. erected to defend this matter”, highlighted Motta.

The proposal should still guarantee R$ 11 billion for the purchase of vaccines in 2022.

The payment of court orders, estimated at R$54.7 billion this year, could rise to R$89.1 billion next year if the PEC is not approved by Congress.

The chairman of the committee, Deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG), commented on how the PEC vote affected the stock exchange variation. “The market makes money speculating and in opportunities like this speculation increases, but the Brazilian is wise, and the investor knows the potential of Brazil. He knows that Brazil is the country that grows the most in its agribusiness, that Brazil is maturing to face controversial issues, privatizations”, he highlighted.

acquired rights

Deputies against the PEC claim that the proposal has electoral reasons, in addition to meaning a default in the payment of government debts, unbalancing public accounts and diverting resources that would be destined for education. The opposition made several maneuvers to obstruct and postpone the vote, arguing that the rapporteur made changes to the substitute moments before the meeting and on the same day four secretaries of the Ministry of Economy asked for the resignation.

The rapporteur rejected the accusations. “We are not taking away anyone’s rights. We are not interested in harming acquired rights with consolidated decisions that the Judiciary has defined”, he defended.

The substitute limits the payment of court orders to the amount paid in 2016 (R$ 30.3 billion), readjusted by the IPCA. The estimate is that the ceiling will be almost R$ 40 billion next year. The payment of small value requisitions for the same year, up to R$ 600 thousand, which will have priority in payment, will be excluded from this limit.

The court orders that are not issued because of the ceiling will have priority for payment in the following years, readjusted by the Selic rate, accumulated monthly. Currently, by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the correction depends on the nature of the precatório, which may be the Selic rate or inflation measured by the IPCA plus 6% per year.

To allow debt relief, the text offers creditors the possibility of closing an agreement to receive the amount by the end of the following year, if they agree with a 40% discount. The amounts necessary for your discharge will be provided by opening additional credits in 2022.

The Executive Power’s proposal also establishes the possibility of “accounts meeting” when dealing with court orders and active debt. Thus, a taxpayer entitled to precatório may use it to settle obligations with the Union. A similar rule will also apply to states, the Federal District and municipalities.

Spending ceiling

The substitute changes the calculation of the spending ceiling readjustment. The new provision corrects the ceiling by the variation of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of the previous year to which the budget law refers, based on the period from January to December. Currently, the IPCA is used for the 12-month period ended in June of the previous year to which the budget law refers.

This change may increase the spending ceiling for 2022, as market projections for this year’s inflation may be higher. The index accumulated in 12 months until June is 8.35%, raising to R$ 1.610 trillion the spending ceiling estimated in next year’s budget bill. The accumulated IPCA until September reaches 10.25%.

The rapporteur claimed that the revision of the spending ceiling was due to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. “It was not written that there would be a pandemic and we had to adapt to this new reality. We need to find fiscal space to buy vaccine,” he argued. Another reason is to synchronize the time of the ceiling readjustment with the minimum wage readjustment, which is from January to December. “We’re not drilling through the roof and giving the government a blank check to do what it wants.”

Golden Rule

Deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC) criticized a device that allows, through the annual budget law, to circumvent the golden rule. With this, the government could incur debts to pay current expenses, such as personnel payments, debt interest and maintenance of the public machinery. “Is this fiscal responsibility?” asked Marques. He complained that no PEC provision reduces expenses. “We will incur more debt and default,” he lamented.

Currently, to circumvent the so-called “golden rule”, the Constitution requires the approval, by an absolute majority of Congress, of additional credit for a specific purpose.

education

Deputy Perpétua Almeida (PCdoB-AC) stated that the proposal withdraws resources from education by detaching resources from court orders. “If the government securitizes education debt, here it is saying that the government has no obligation to invest the resource in education,” he commented.

Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE) recalled that a substantial part of the court orders is intended for transfers to education in states and municipalities regarding the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef).

“We are not taking away teacher’s rights, we are not taking one real out of education or harming states and municipalities”, countered Hugo Motta.

Counties

The substitute also authorizes municipalities to pay installments, in 240 monthly installments, of social security contributions and other debts due until October 31, 2021. An act of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare will define the criteria for the payment in installments, providing information on the amount of debts, forms of payment in installments, interest and charges.

The formalization of the installments must take place by June 30, 2022 and will be subject to the authorization of the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM) for payment of the installments agreed under the installment terms.

Elections

Deputy Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA) accused the change of having electoral reasons. “What they are proposing is not aid for Brazil, it is an Election Scholarship. The adjustment will only be valid for next year, which is the year of the election. We cannot admit political intervention on top of a program with meaning for social development and economical.”

The rapporteur rejected the accusations. “It is not a partisan text. We are not trying to answer this government’s problem, but a structural problem and preparing Brazil for the future. We are guaranteeing that the precatoria are paid, either by this or another president,” he commented.

Report – Francisco Brandão

Edition – Georgia Moraes