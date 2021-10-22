Commission approves PEC dos Precatório which changes spending ceiling and opens space for R$83 billion

The special committee of the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the proposed amendment to the constitution known as the PEC dos Precatório approved, last Thursday night (21), by 23 votes to 11, the report by deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB).

Now, the matter will be submitted for analysis by the plenary of the Chamber, where it will need 308 votes in two rounds to be approved. That is, 3/5 of the 513 federal deputies. Only later, the PEC will be voted in the Federal Senate.

During the afternoon, the rapporteur presented a complementation of the vote that brought changes in the rule of correction of the spending ceiling. With this, the proposal that resolves the Union’s debt in court rulings will also make room for the financing of the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil.

According to Motta, the change in the ceiling will bring about R$39 billion in fiscal space. “When this is added to the court orders, we are talking about something in the region of R$83 billion in open fiscal space next year. […] If our text is approved, none of the 17 million families will receive less R$ 400 by December 2022”, guaranteed the congressman.

If the text is approved, the public expenditure limit will be updated based on the amount realized until June of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for the year of submission of the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) and the estimated value until December of the same year. Currently, the correction is based on the inflation registered in 12 months up to June of the year prior to the fiscal year.

The report presented also provides that the change in the correction of the ceiling will take effect in the year 2021 and, thus, any increase in the spending ceiling this year is “restricted to the amount of up to R$ 15,000,000,000.00 (fifteen billion of reais), to be used exclusively to cover vaccination expenses against Covid-19 or related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature”.