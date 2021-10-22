Companies lose R$ 284 billion in market value with threat to spending ceiling – 10/21/2021 – Market

Companies listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange lost R$284 billion in market value in three days after the government revealed it could breach the spending ceiling to increase the value of the new Bolsa Família.

Last Monday (18), the shares on the Stock Exchange were worth R$4.984 trillion. At the end of trading this Thursday (21st), the value dropped to R$ 4,700 trillion, according to data collected by the developer of financial analysis systems, Economatica.

State-owned Petrobras lost BRL 24.15 billion in the period, leading the list of losses, followed by companies Vale (-BRL 23.9 billion), Magazine Luiza (-BRL 12.3 billion), Rede D’Or (- R$8.1 billion) and Ambev (-R$7.55 billion).

The Ibovespa, the Stock Exchange’s reference index, has been sinking since Tuesday (19). On the occasion, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), concerned about the popularity on the eve of the electoral campaign, determined that the benefit should be R$400, above the R$300 previously estimated.

To comply with Bolsonaro’s determination, the government would need to break the spending ceiling – a rule that limits the growth of public spending.

To circumvent the rule, on Thursday, the government and its allies in Congress inserted in the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that postpones the payment of court orders a change in the correction of the spending ceiling that, in practice, expands the federal spending limit .

The set of planned changes creates a budget space for expenditures of R$ 83 billion in the 2022 election year. The maneuver caused a stampede in the team of Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy).

The resignation of the secretaries was used as an argument by the opposition, which tried to block the advance of the PEC in the Chamber. On Thursday night, however, the basic text was approved by the special committee that discusses the text.

The minister himself had spoken, on Wednesday (20), about a license to spend outside the ceiling. Guedes’ adherence to the proposal worsened investors’ assessment of the country’s fiscal risk.

This Thursday, the stock exchange closed down 2.75%, to 107,735 points, the lowest score since November 23. The dollar rose 1.88%, to R$ 5.6670, the highest quotation since April 14th.

Amid the turmoil generated by the minister’s statements, future interest rates increased premiums, with the DI for January 2025 up almost 60 basis points, at 11.48% per annum.

The market’s perception of the country’s default risk, measured by the appreciation of CDS (Credit Default Swap) contracts with a maturity of five years, increased 6.05%, to 226.20 points, the highest level since March .

For analysts, Guedes threw in the towel by making room for the government’s political wing to decide on spending increases, no longer being the last barrier to the implosion of the country’s fiscal foundation.

“The situation of loss of the fiscal base can generate more inflation, which generates higher interest rates, and we enter that cycle known in Brazil,” said Rodrigo Marcatti, a specialist at Veedha Investimento.

“If there’s one thing the market doesn’t like, it’s a government that takes populist twists and flirts with fiscal irresponsibility, especially when it comes to an emerging country like Brazil,” says Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora.