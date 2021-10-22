COP26: Brazil’s criticism of crucial UN report for climate change conference

Brazil criticized the IPCC’s guidance to reduce meat production in the world and rebutted criticism of Bolsonaro’s environmental policy

In messages to the main world body responsible for guiding the fight against climate change, Brazil opposed recommendations to reduce the consumption of meat in the world, defended the production of biofuels and rebutted criticisms of the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The debates were held during the preparation of the sixth evaluation report of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), which will be one of the reference documents at COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change that begins on October 31 in Glasgow, at Scotland.

The BBC had exclusive access to more than 32,000 comments and criticisms that governments, companies and other institutions made to the IPCC report, the main global body responsible for organizing scientific knowledge on climate change and guiding actions to combat them.

The IPCC reports are used by governments to decide what actions are needed to reduce the pace of climate change, and this latest one will be crucial to guide the negotiations at COP26 in Scotland. Comments from countries and the most up-to-date draft of the report were delivered to the team of investigative journalists from the NGO Greenpeace UK, who forwarded the documents to the BBC.