Corinthians confirms semifinal of the São Paulo Women’s Championship at Arena Barueri; see details

This Thursday afternoon, Corinthians confirmed that they will play in the semifinal match of the São Paulo Women’s Championship in Barueri Arena. Timão competes for a place in the final with Ferroviária.

In addition to being decisive, the game will mark the return of Fiel to the stands in a game for the women’s team – the club will disclose details about tickets later. The duel is scheduled for at 11am on October 31st, a Sunday. Corinthians has an advantage, as they won the match, even away from home, by 1-0.

The decision, however, did not please part of the Corinthians fans. During Thursday, Fiel campaigned for the club to play the decisive game inside the Neo Química Arena. It is good to remember that the men’s team will only play in the stadium on November 1st.

The other finalist team will be defined between São Paulo and Santos. The teams face off on November 1st, at 5 pm, at Arena Barueri. São Paulo started ahead by winning the first leg by 1-0.

Corinthians reached the semifinals of Paulistão with the best campaign of the first phase. The Parque São Jorge team won ten and drew one game in the qualifying round. It is worth noting that Arthur Elias’ team is the current state champion and is seeking the third championship this season.

If they confirm their place in the Paulistão Feminine final, Corinthians will have another important competition before the state decision. As soon as the semifinal ends on the 31st, Timão starts the fight for the three-time Libertadores championship. The continental competition takes place between the 3rd and the 18th of November, with the final scheduled for the 21st.

Check out Corinthians publication

The venue for the semifinal of the São Paulo Championship is defined. Corinthians faces the Railroad at 11am on the 31st, at Arena Barueri, with an exchange of tickets for 1kg of food. The physical exchange points and the link to the online reservation will be announced in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/C1MKZ65VbR — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) October 21, 2021

