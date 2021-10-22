Corinthians explains the reason for sending the semifinal of the Paulisto Feminine at Arena Barueri; see note

On Thursday night, Corinthians released an official statement to justify the choice of Arena Barueri as the stage for the return game of the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista Mulher. The confrontation against Ferroviária is scheduled for October 31st.

According to the club, both Fazendinha and Neo Química Arena will be unable to host the decisive duel for different reasons. The stadium inside Parque São Jorge does not have the necessary support for the VAR, while Casa do Povo will undergo adaptations aimed at the men’s team’s game against Chapecoense – read below.

On Thursday, Fiel campaigned for Corinthians to choose the Neo Química Arena as the stage for the semifinals. The club, however, failed to comply with the fans’ wishes and will play in Barueri.

Timão won the first game, away from home, by 1-0. If they confirm their place in the final of Paulistão Mulher, Corinthians will have another important competition before the state decision. As soon as the semifinal ends on the 31st, the team starts the fight for the tri-championship of the Libertadores. The continental competition takes place between the 3rd and the 18th of November, with the final scheduled for the 21st.

See Corinthians official note

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it has defined Arena Barueri as the stadium for the second game of the semifinals of the São Paulo Women’s Soccer Championship, next Sunday (31), at 11:00 am.

Corinthians clarifies that the Alfredo Schürig stadium (Fazendinha) cannot host the match because it is in the process of qualifying for the VAR.

The Neo Química Arena cannot be used on this occasion due to the Corinthians x Chapecoense match, which will take place on the following day, 11/1, for the Men’s Brazilian Serie A. As this is the first game with 100% audience in the stadium since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, adaptations and operational actions will be necessary that would make the use of its facilities unfeasible on the date and time of the Paulistão Mulher match.

Thus, the Arena Barueri was chosen, used by Corinthians women’s football in the final of the 2020 São Paulo Championship and in the semifinal of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.”

