Corinthians players are warned about apathetic posture on the field

In recent days, the attention around the Corinthians news has been turned to Sylvinho due to criticism of the coach’s work, which rose in tone after the defeat to São Paulo.

But internally, the charge is not just directed at the cast commander.

THE Sports Gazette found that the posture of the players on the field was also addressed in recent meetings at CT Joaquim Grava.

The relationship between managers and athletes and the coaching staff is harmonious and respectful, but both were warned because of their posture in the matches against Sport and São Paulo.

Regardless of Sylvinho’s mistakes and successes, always the most mentioned externally, at Corinthians there is an understanding that inattention and lack of competitiveness, in addition to the traditional race, cannot be lacking in players during games.

The goal conceded at Majestic was used as an example. The move was warned and trained in preparation for the derby, but it didn’t work. The internal conclusion was that the goal was the result of a lack of concentration and not any technical or tactical problem.

The football department remains confident that the work being developed will pay off. Even so, dissatisfactions have been expressed within the CT. The hope is that a positive response will be presented in Sunday’s duel, against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, to prevent the pressure level from rising.

On Thursday, president Duilio Monteiro Alves assured that Sylvinho will not be fired, not even in the event of a defeat in Porto Alegre, and reaffirmed that he intends to finish the year without changing coach.

