Corinthians president guarantees Sylvinho in the position even in case of defeat by Internacional

Duílio Monteiro Alves, Corinthians president, confirmed that Sylvinho will remain coach even in the event of a defeat by Inter

If it depends on the decision of Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, Sylvinho will remain in charge of the team for a long time.

According to information from journalist Carlos Cereto, Sylvinho will remain in the position of coach even if he loses to the International, this weekend, by the Brazilian championship, in Beira-Rio.

Corinthians is coming off two straight defeats in the competition and has frustrated a good part of the fans, who expected a rise and a definitive entry into the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship.

play 0:08 Via YouTube: SPFC TV | Coach asked to focus on audience in tunnel before Monday’s match

Last Wednesday (20th), two days after the 1-0 loss to São Paulo, at Morumbi, during the broadcast of the program ‘Take this one, Ronaldo!’, featured on the club’s official channel on Youtube, Marcelinho Carioca, the club’s idol, showed disagreements with the way the team has been playing, and also fired at one of the season’s hottest reinforcements.

“Why are you wearing that **** in that shirt with the sleeve open? Close the sleeve or put on a sweater. The pants are tight for ***. Are you going to sing sertanejo? Will not. Here is Corinthians. I have nothing to do with his life, with his clothes. But people talk. I don’t talk about meanness. I’m outside, I’m not in the eye of the hurricane. He is Terrão, Sylvinho is Terrão. He loves Corinthians. But he is not Guardiola. It’s not Europe, it’s here”.

So far, in 29 matches, Sylvinho has ten wins, 11 draws and eight defeats. Corinthians occupies the 6th position in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points.