Coronavirus transmission increases in BH and approaches alert level – General

Coronavirus transmission has not fallen for eight days in BH (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)



Coronavirus transmission in Belo Horizonte showed a new high this Thursday (10/21), informs the epidemiological and assistance bulletin of the city’s city hall. According to the balance, the occupation of ICU and infirmary beds were also discharged, but this was caused by the reduction of vacancies due to the lack of demand with the advance of vaccination.

RT has not lowered in BH since October 13th. The index is now at 0.98, close to the alert level, determined from 1.

At the current level, on average, 98 people are infected by the virus every 100 diagnoses in the capital of Minas Gerais. Despite the successive hikes, the statistic remains in the control zone.

The rate of use of ICUs went from 46.1% to 46.6%, after private hospitals reduced the number of beds for COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte from 118 to 100.

Current scenario of COVID-19 indicators in Belo Horizonte (photo: Janey Costa/EM/DA Press)

This is because the health units are relocating dedicated pandemic spaces to other areas, given the decrease in the number of patients with vaccination.

In the case of wards, the index grew from 39% to 40%, following the cut of 29 beds, all in the supplementary network.

Cases and deaths



BH did not record a death by COVID-19 on Thursday due to technical problems in the Single Health System (SUS) database. Thus, the city remains with 6,876 bits.

The total number of cases increased by 146, closing at 287,150: of these, 1,358 were in follow-up and 278,916 recovered, in addition to those that did not resist.

vaccination



BH registered over 26,448 applications of vaccines against the disease this Thursday. 1,985 of the first dose, 5,549 of the second, 360 of Janssen (largest application of this formula since July 30) and 18,554 of boosters were performed.

Now, the capital of Minas Gerais has 2,092,204 people immunized with the first vaccine, 1,437,917 with the second, 60,218 with Janssen and 142,366 with booster.

The city’s bulletin highlights that 82.7% of the campaign’s target audience protected themselves with at least one vaccine. At the same time, 57.6% completed the vaccination schedule.

