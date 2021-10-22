Corsan Increases Chlorine in Water to Fight Disease That Causes Acute Diarrhea – Region





The State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs) issued an alert, on October 8, regarding a series of records of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) in 25 municipalities in the state.









Washing hands is one of the Cevs recommendations

Photo: Archive/GES





The city government informed that 83 records had been registered. To fight the virus, the Riograndense Sanitation Company (Corsan) intensified the application of chlorine in the water distributed to the population.

In at least nine municipalities in the state, a virus called norovirus was identified, which would be the cause of cases of gastrointestinal diseases. The virus is possibly associated with water intake, although the State Health Surveillance also considers the possibility of transmission through food or from person to person.

Resistance

Among the specificities of norovirus is its resistance to chlorine applied in water treatment. According to the Cevs “the norovirus may be resistant to the concentrations of chlorine applied in treated water provided for in the potability legislation”. Therefore, to avoid contamination, the main orientation to the population is the consumption of water only from safe and treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology.

According to Corsan’s press office, the company has increased the levels of chlorine for water disinfection and carries out its application after a filtration system. The chlorine level was raised from 0.5 ppm (ordinance) to 0.9 ppm (Corsan), defined by the company.





