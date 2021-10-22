Corsan increases chlorine level in water to fight acute diarrheal disease virus in RS | Rio Grande do Sul

The Rio Grandense Sanitation Company (Corsan) announced, this Thursday (21), the increase in the level of chlorine in the water distributed to consumers . The measure is a form of prevention against acute diarrheal disease.

On October 8, Rio Grande do Sul confirmed an outbreak of the disease in 25 municipalities (see the list below), affecting more than 2,000 people since August this year. The State Health Department informed g1 that a new bulletin, with updated data, is being produced.

According to Corsan, the water supply is not related to the outbreak. However, the company increased chlorine levels by 80%, from 0.5 parts per million (ppm) to 0.9 ppm.

“The company emphasizes the importance of keeping domestic tanks clean, periodically disinfected and capped to avoid any contamination”, says the company.

Understand what is acute diarrheal disease

The State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs) states that the virus may present resistance to chlorine concentrations applied to treated water.

Water samples from municipalities with the outbreak were sent by the Cevs to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro.

The disease is caused by the norovirus. According to epidemiologists, the disease affects more children under 5 years old. Daycare and school environments are the most common locations for these types of outbreaks.

Among the symptoms are diarrhea (which may or may not be accompanied by abdominal pain), nausea, vomit and fever. The disease can cause severe malnutrition and dehydration and, if left untreated it leads to death. Experts recommend that a doctor should be sought as soon as the first symptoms appear.

“The contamination is usually by water and, in some cases, by food. It is a serious disease that requires immediate medical care”, warns epidemiologist Paulo Petry, a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

Barra Funda* – 26 cases

Bento Gonçalves* – 394 cases

Carlos Barbosa – outbreaks identified (no number of cases)

Caxias do Sul – outbreaks identified (no number of cases)

Colorado* – 19 cases

Dois Irmãos* – more than 200 cases

Esteio – 144 cases

Garibaldi – outbreaks identified (no number of cases)

Horizontina – 69 cases

Lavras do Sul – 174 cases

Mato Leitão – 50 cases

Monte Belo do Sul – outbreaks identified (no number of cases)

Morro Reuter – about 20 cases

Pinto Bandeira – identified outbreaks (no number of cases)

Porto Alegre* – 3 cases

Marine Saldanha – 228 cases

Santa Cruz do Sul* – 374 cases

Santa Maria – outbreaks identified (no number of cases)

Santana do Livramento* – 214 cases

Santa Rosa – 28 cases

Holy Christ – 14 cases

São Marcos – identified outbreaks (no number of cases)

Sarandi* – 49 cases

Tucunduva* – 33 cases