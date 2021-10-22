Councilwoman Nely Aquino shoots Kalil after statements about CPIs at the BH Chamber – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Karoline Barreto



Aldermen from Belo Horizonte met this Thursday (21st) at the office of the Presidency of the City Council to discuss the statements made by Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), who called the audios sent “clandestine, irregular and criminal” by former chief of staff Alberto Lage to the CPI of Covid, in the Chamber of Belo Horizonte. After the meeting, the president of the house, councilor Nely Aquino (Pode), made a public statement and raised the tone asking for respect for the work of the commissions.

Earlier, at the CPI, Lage delivered the recordings in which the mayor stated that the lawyer of the former president of BHTrans, Célio Bouzada, would be linked to bus businessmen. According to the former chief of staff, the conversation was recorded on August 18, during a meeting with the mayor.

The meeting was attended by 16 councilors, representing 23 parliamentarians who make up the CPI of Covid. In addition to representatives from the “Democracy & Independence” bloc, the “Independent” and the “Together for BH” bloc, representatives from the Avante, Cidadania, Novo and Progressistas caucuses were present. Five motions in support of five citizens of Belo Horizonte were signed.

After the meeting, the mayor, councilor Nely Aquino (Pode), made a public statement and raised the tone for Mayor Alexandre Kalil. She stated that the work of the Chamber needs to be respected and that the House is open to dialogue, at any time, with the city hall.

On the possibility of an impeachment order against Kalil, Aquino said he will await the final reports from the CPIs, BHTrans and Covid, to analyze the reports and see if, in fact, there was any crime by the mayor.

In a statement, the CMBH said that the two Parliamentary Inquiry Commissions formalized and operating in the City Council have provided relevant services to society in Belo Horizonte. BHTrans’ CPI investigates allegations of irregularities in the contract for the provision of bus transport services in the capital and the legality of the consultancy carried out in 2018 by the company Maciel. Covid-19’s CPI has analyzed PBH’s expenses during the pandemic period, including those related to advance tickets for bus companies.

The Chamber also clarified that overseeing the Executive Power is a primordial function of the house and competence of the councilors democratically elected to represent the population of Belo Horizonte. The councilors also state that if Mayor Alexandre Kalil wishes to participate in the meetings of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commissions in progress in this House, it is necessary that he send an official letter expressing this interest and that he collaborate by sending pertinent documents when requested.

The CMBH also stated that, for the time being, it is awaiting the assessment of the reports of both CPI’s, which have wisely been carrying out work with due seriousness and transparency in the investigations of the allegedly illegal acts of which they were aware, always safeguarding the rights to the adversary and the full defense of the investigated to, from there, take the measures it deems necessary.

Finally, the Chamber guarantees that it will not be intimidated and has collaborated with the city saving resources. This year, for example, the Chamber saved 79 million reais from its budget, which will even make it possible to subsidize the Belo Horizonte aid for low-income families. There is no democracy without an independent parliament.