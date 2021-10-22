Covid-19: moving averages rise, and Brazil registers 451 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 451 deaths and 16,852 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The moving averages of deaths and infections show an upward trend and stood at 369 and 12,158, respectively, this Thursday (21).

The information is from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 604,679 deaths and 21,697,341 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

case discharge

UK has more Covid-19 cases than France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined. Read more.

Moscow will resume lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases, Russian capital mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday. Read more.

Reinforcement of Pfizer

A study released on Thursday showed that the booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was 95.6% effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study was carried out by the Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories themselves. Read more.

use of masks

The city of São Paulo plans to make the use of masks in open spaces more flexible after the completion of vaccination in adults and adolescents over 12 years of age. The date to complete the vaccination cycle in adults is November 15th. Read more.

Vaccine Donations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked G20 countries to step up Covid-19 vaccine donations to countries where immunization is advancing too slowly. Read more.