Created by Brazilians in the US, fintech Brex could surpass US$ 12 billion valuation – Link

Fintech Brex, founded by two Brazilians in Silicon Valley, raised an investment of $300 million, which should raise its market valuation to $12.3 billion, according to the American website TechCrunch. The leap comes six months after the company was valued at US$ 7.4 billion.

The new check has not yet been publicly announced. According to sources heard by TechCrunch, the American investment firm Greenoaks led the round. Also according to the report, Brex is on the way to double its revenue this year.

Founded in 2017 by Brazilians Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras. In the US, Brex offers credit cards for local startups. The service’s differential is its agility: the company promises a digital version of the card within five minutes after registration, and a physical version within five days.

Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras, founders of Brex

In addition, contrary to what banks require, Brex does not ask for guarantees such as earnings and personal assets from entrepreneurs so that they have access to the corporate card. To assess risk, rather than analyzing revenue, Brex assesses the startup’s track record, cash flow, and spending patterns.

Brex and Greenoaks did not respond to requests for comment made by TechCrunch.