Credit revises GDP down, dollar up and Selic to double digits in 2022 with change in fiscal picture

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Credit Suisse’s economic team has revised its projections for the economy, noting that the government’s latest signals on the spending ceiling represent a change in the Brazilian fiscal situation and a worsening of fundamentals.

Thus, they will require more assertive monetary policy action to anchor inflation expectations and bring the current level of inflation to the center of the target range.

Now, the team expects two 125bps hikes from Selic, currently at 6.25%, for this year, followed by two more hikes next year, the first at 100bps and the second at 75bps. , reaching 8.75% per year at the end of 2021 and 10.5% per year at the end of 2022.

Furthermore, the economic team revised the projections for the exchange rate, GDP growth, inflation and fiscal accounts.

“The deterioration of fundamentals is now compatible with a weaker exchange rate, higher inflation, higher terminal interest rates and lower GDP growth”, point out economists Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela.

know more

Market feels impact of spending ceiling dribbling: what to expect for assets?

Economists expect a dollar to BRL 5.50 for the end of 2021 and 2022, compared to a projection of BRL 5.20, with the expectation for the IPCA going from 8.7% to 9.1% in 2021 and from 5.2% to 5.5% for 2022.

Economists point out that higher inflation this year is a result of a weaker exchange rate, higher fuel prices on the international market and larger increases in energy prices.

For next year, the revision is based on the greater impact of inertia and the weaker exchange rate.

Finally, they reduced their GDP growth forecast from 5.3% to 5.0% in 2021 and from 1.1% to 0.6% in 2022. uncertainty affect consumption and investments this year and next”, the economists point out.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related