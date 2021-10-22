Critics and words by Marcelinho Carioca bothered players and Sylvinho in Corinthians CT

Marcelinho Carioca’s statements during a live on Corinthians’ official channel on Youtube caught on badly at the Joaquim Grava Training Center. The mentioned players and the coach Sylvinho were very uncomfortable with the criticisms and the words used by the former player.

The report of My Timon found that the goalkeeper Cássio, criticized for allegedly not knowing how to play with his feet and being “broad” (in the sense of being overweight), and the Corinthians coach, mocked by the way he dresses, were two of those who were most upset with the words of Marcelinho Carioca on the Corinthians official channel.

Internally there was a lot of repercussion and the matter reached the club’s board, including the president Duilio Monteiro Alves. The marketing department was also charged for the live that took place on the club’s official YouTube. The matter became an object of analysis even among councilors of the same political group.

The internal analysis is that the episode was quite unnecessary, mainly because it occurred after a defeat in a derby, which always raises the spirits of fans, managers and players. It was also concluded that it was difficult to predict the tone used by Marcelinho Carioca during the chat with former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli, who conducted the interview.

