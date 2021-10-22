Cruzeiro has a chance to establish less distance to the G-4 in the return of the Series B | cruise

Cruzeiro faces Avaí on Friday night, at Ressacada, in order to keep the dream of access alive. And in case of victory against the team from Santa Catarina, Fox has a chance of having the shortest distance to the G-4 in the return: eight points.

Avaí is the last place in the G-4, with 50 points added. Cruzeiro has 39, and occupies the 12th position. If he adds the three points, Fox will have the shortest distance to the classification zone in the entire return. CRB, which is fifth, also has 50 points, but has already played in the round – tied with Vila Nova by 0-0.

In the return of Serie B, the shortest distance for the first four placed conquered by the team led by Luxembourg was nine points, in the 20th round. At that time, Avaí was also in fourth place, with 33 points, while Cruzeiro had 24, in 13th place.

1 of 2 Eduardo Brock and Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Eduardo Brock and Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

The greatest distance was in the 27th round, when Fox had 32 points, in 15th position, and Avaí, in fourth place, had 46. There were 14 points to be taken away until reaching the G-4.

The match against Leão da Ilha is decisive for Cruzeiro to remain in the fight for access. According to the UFMG math department, the probability of the team from Minas Gerais to finish Serie B in the top four is only 0.16%.