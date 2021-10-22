Cruzeiro: without receiving payment for 6 months, employees of the head offices announce strike from Saturday – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Cruise



After players and employees of Toca da Raposa I and II stopped work last week due to delays in the payment of salaries, now it is the turn of employees at the headquarters of Cruzeiro. In a statement, they reveal that they have been without pay for six months and that, therefore, activities at the Barro Preto and Campestre headquarters will be suspended from this Saturday (23).

Initially, employees will sit idly by until next Tuesday (26). But the period can be extended. Employees at the headquarters of Cruzeiro inform that they will stop the work “until there is an effective response in relation to late payments”.

In the statement, employees inform that the “situation has become intolerable and unjustifiable.”

They also complain that the negotiation between the board and businessmen from Cruzeiro is to pay only for the soccer area. In this way, the employees of the headquarters believe that they will continue without receiving salaries.

“Due to this situation of negligence, which affects not only us, but also family members, we do not accept this situation”, concludes the statement from the employees of the headquarters of Cruzeiro.

Cruise Position

In contact with the report, Cruzeiro took a stand on the imminent strike of employees at the club’s headquarters. In a statement, Raposa informed that “as announced, as the Club makes the amounts with partners viable, the pending issues with employees will be settled gradually.”

Player situation

After three days without training, Cruzeiro athletes ended the strike last Sunday (17), when they returned to their activities at Toca II. Even without having the guarantee of payment of back wages, the players decided to resume work aiming at the match against Avaí, scheduled for this Friday (22), in Santa Catarina.

In recent days, there were two meetings between the board and businessmen from Cruzeiro to discuss financial aid to pay off the arrears, but both ended without a definition. There are open amounts with players and employees of the club since 2020. In total, Cruzeiro owes more than R$ 9 million.

Speaking on Friday, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo spoke about the movement of players and assured that the board is chasing the money to pay off the commitments.

“It went well. The board is looking for solutions. They’ve already said that they’re going to pay the late fees of Toca I and Toca II employees. They are looking for it, I don’t know how this situation is”, said the coach.

