Cumbre Vieja: Volcano Eruptions Could Last Nine Months | World

Reproduction / CNN Brazil Cumbre Vieja volcano

The eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, are far from over and could last up to nine months, according to the director of the Landscape Institute of the Duques de Soria Foundation, Eduardo Martínez de Pisón.

“At the moment, the volcano is stable. It is mature, functioning, and has time. But expectations cannot be raised. It will still last longer than we would like,” said Martínez de Pisón, geographer and professor emeritus of geography at the Autonomous University of Madrid, in seminar.

According to the expert, the volcanoes of the Canary Islands, in general, are “asleep”, but he said there is a possibility of new eruptions in peripheral islands, such as Lanzarote, El Hierro, La Palma and El Teide.

“The southern part of La Palma has eruptive potential. It is not surprising that, in the future, there will be new eruptions. Man has limited technical capacity, given the extraordinary strength of a volcano,” explained the expert.

Cumbre Vieja has been in operation since September 19 and has already left a trail of destruction on the island of La Palma. More than 1,100 homes were destroyed and nearly 600 hectares were devastated by lava from the volcano, according to authorities. In addition, emergency services said more than 6,000 people had to leave their homes.

Despite the trail of destruction, Spain was successful in the care and reported no deaths or injuries from the eruptions.