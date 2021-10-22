Currency rises and stock market falls after Guedes talks about ceiling

The Stock Exchange fell more than 4% this Thursday (21), and the dollar rose above R$ 5.66, after the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) agreed a change in the spending ceiling to open a space of R$ 83.6 billion for additional expenses in 2022, the year in which the President of the Republic will seek his re-election. The fear of investors is that the maneuver on the ceiling will open the way for the lack of control of public accounts.

Around 4 pm, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operated at a low of 2.99%, reaching 107,478.35 points. The commercial dollar rose 1.95%, traded at R$ 5.669 on sale.

The market was already operating in the negative throughout the day, but the dollar started to rise more and the stock market’s fall was accentuated after news about the agreement came out. Around 15h, the Stock Exchange registered a drop of 4.45%. The agreement, signed between the political and economic wings of the government, after days of clashes, will enable the payment of R$ 400 to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, determined by Bolsonaro.

Before, the market was already reacting to statements made yesterday by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who spoke of “a license to spend R$ 30 billion outside the ceiling” to fund a benefit of R$ 400 in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will seek re-election. The spending cap, which freezes public spending, is a constitutional rule created by the Michel Temer administration. The change in the ceiling rule must occur through the PEC (Proposal for Constitutional Amendment) of the precatório, which is being processed in the Chamber. The prediction is that the PEC is voted on in the special commission today.

Yesterday (20) the dollar retreated 0.5% and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.56 on sale. The Stock Exchange was almost stable, with a slight increase of 0.1%, and closed the day at 110,786 points.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Money for aid and parliamentary amendments

The proposal that is on the table and that must be validated with the president is to change the formula of the ceiling, which today is corrected by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in 12 months until June of the year prior to its validity.

The idea is to adopt the inflation correction from January to December. This change alone would provide an extra slack of R$ 40 billion, according to sources heard by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

Allied to the limitation on the payment of court orders (judicial debts), which was already a measure presented by the economic team to the National Congress, the total space in 2022 will be R$ 83.6 billion.

It is this space that Bolsonaro will have to accommodate the R$ 51.1 billion of additional expenses with the changes in the Auxílio Brasil (permanent adjustment of 20% plus the temporary installment to reach R$ 400) and also expenses with parliamentary amendments, which are precious for congressmen who will also seek a new term in 2022.

Guedes: ‘License to spend outside the roof’

Yesterday, Guedes defended breaking the spending ceiling, a fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s budget corrected for inflation.

To fund the R$400 aid, Guedes admitted the need for a “license to spend” R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling.

Since the start of negotiations involving a temporary benefit to power up Auxílio Brasil (which will replace Bolsa Família), it was the first time that Guedes, a staunch supporter of the spending ceiling, has publicly acknowledged that he will need to circumvent the rule to deliver what Bolsonaro has mandated .

The spending ceiling, which freezes public spending, is considered by the financial market as the country’s “fiscal anchor”. The fear is that, if it is broken, there will be lack of control of public accounts.

“Investors didn’t like what they heard,” stated the chief economist at modalmais, Alvaro Bandeira.

The head of Economy also stated that it will be up to the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), to implement a formula that guarantees the payment of a social benefit of R$ 400 in 2022, respecting the country’s fiscal framework.

Today, Motta presented a new report, proposing the maneuver to change the ceiling.

“The increase in fiscal risk as a result of these uncertainties has led to bets on a tougher adjustment at the next Copom meeting,” stated the XP in note to customers.

JPMorgan started to forecast a 1.25 percentage point hike in the Selic at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s monetary policy committee, with the base interest rate reaching 9.75% a year in February.

Tempers were aggravated in this session by a series of domestic and international aggravations. Around here, a movement of tankers prevented trucks from entering the fuel supply bases in Campos Elíseos (RJ), and the units closed their doors to avoid a disturbance.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.

With Reuters and Estadão Content