day has Sun needling Erasmus and physiotherapy on the penis

The day was animated on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! The rooster crowed already bringing a punishment for the pawns, caused by Tiago Piquilo. The reason was curious and involves physical therapy in the private parts. That’s right!

Also, emotions are running high with elimination approaching. Today, Gui Araujo, Lary or Valentina will leave the house and tears flowed during the day among the people. Solange, on the other hand, took advantage of the afternoon to snipe Erasmus. The ex-Banheira do Gugu is not happy with the attitude of the pawn.

Check out all this and what else happened today in “The Farm”:

Good morning with punishment and intimate physiotherapy

The alarm sounded this morning and the pedestrians gathered in the room to find out what happened. Tiago Piquilo changed his swim trunks in the booth and, as a punishment, the pedestrians will be without meat for 48 hours.

Why Tiago changed his clothes in the bathroom? The countryman stated that he undergoes physiotherapy on his penis every day, due to the plastic surgery he performed on the organ a few months ago. “I do my physiotherapy every day. Because of the surgery I had, right?”, he said.

Solange couldn’t stand the revelation and burst out laughing.

task distribution

As every Thursday, today was the day for the new farmer, Arcrebiano, to divide the tasks among the pedestrians. “Bil new farmer, whether you like it or not,” began the ex-BBB.

The cows were under the responsibility of Mileide and Dynho. The horse stayed with Gui Araujo. MC Gui was responsible for the horned cow. The sheep stayed with Erasmo Viana and the pigs with Tiago Piquilo. Marina Ferrari chose the birds, Dayane kept the vegetable garden and plants. Sthefane was left with the garbage task.

Farm 2021: Farmer, Arcrebiano distributes tasks among pedestrians Image: Playback/PlayPlus

MC Gui and Marina want to say goodbye to Lary

MC Gui and Marina Ferrari detonated the attitudes of Lary Bottino, who is in the countryside, during a chat at the gym. The pair practiced exercises this morning when they criticized the player’s posture in the game and revealed the crowd for their elimination.

The funkeiro said that Lary is nosy and Marina said that the former MTV is boring, citing a situation in which she opined on the relationship between her and Gui Araujo.

She’s very annoying, and, with all due respect, I think she’s meddlesome in a matter that doesn’t even involve her at all. MC GUI

Marina and MC Gui poking fun at Lary at the gym

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk — Bruuhh_ (@EuBruh_) October 21, 2021

Valentina WANT to say goodbye?

Valentina Francavilla, who is in the countryside together with Lary Bottino and Gui Araujo, expressed her feelings about the elimination that happens today for Aline Mineiro. Mouse’s former stage assistant said she will feel guilty if she stays on the reality show.

I see Lary and Gui worried and I keep saying: ‘It’s fair to have two people who want 100% to stay and to have one who wants to stay only 70%. […] I think I’ve done enough. Valentina Francavilla

In the middle of voting day Valentina saying she wants to go, wants to leave? Do not do that!! Because people end up serving you. — Andrea Garcia% (@dedea_garcia) October 21, 2021

“Are you here because you are an ex from Pugliesi or do you have a profession?”

That’s what Solange wants to know about Erasmus. Along with Valentina, Sol criticized the fitness influencer’s posture in the reality show.

If a person is rude, ignorant of nature, he will not change now. It’s her essence. Do you know when it will change? When you start to see you’re losing money, losing sponsorship. Then it changes. Solange Gomes

Solange saying that Erasmo is on the farm because he is ex of Pugli it seems that the game has really turned huh, he said that about Erika and now they’re talking about him too! #The farm ? — In ?? (@hellokeraydos) October 21, 2021

Aline is not happy with Rico

Aline Mineiro told Dayane Mello about the attitudes of her friend and ally, Rico Melquiades. The ex-panicat said she is sad with the way the influencer has been behaving.

The girl cited yesterday’s sponsored action, in which Rico made an offensive gesture known as “handing a banana” to all participants, and then swayed, moving his hips back and forth, mimicking a sexual act.

“Guys, what is this? Everyone looking at you,” he complained. “Did you see everyone’s face? It was so absurd. Everyone was like this… I’m really hurting by his attitudes.”

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro talk at the fifth party of the reality show Image: Playback/PlayPluys

Lary vented with Mileide

Lary Bottino cried and vented to Mileide Mihaile about the disappointment that Marina Ferrari had not saved her during the dynamics of the remaining one, and consequently, having gone straight to the spotlight.

“She doesn’t do anything. She lives individually here. […] He doesn’t open his mouth for anything,” complained the former MTV.

In the chat, Mileide stated that she regretted having saved Dynho instead of her in the dynamic of the remaining one: “I’m corroding inside. I’ll only be at peace when I see you walking through that door.”

The Farm 2021: Lary criticizes Marina’s decision for Mileide Image: Playback/Playplus

Billy lives (or will he live?)

Lary Bottino talked to Bil Araújo on the bed over the berlin. She, who has been making (unrequited) advances at the farmer, took advantage of the moment to make another flirtation.

“They won’t take me away because the guys want to see a kiss from us”, promised the farmer.