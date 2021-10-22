Death exposes uncontrolled social networks and mental health taboo in China – 10/22/2021 – World

This is the edition of the newsletter China, Land of the Middle. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? Sign up below.

Follow the content about China on blog is on sheet.com/china.

Most of the time, digital influencer Lu Xiao Maomao used social media to spread beauty tips and the latest news from the fashion world. A native of Zuzhou, Hunan Province, Lu accumulated about 770,000 followers on Douyin (local version of TikTok) and made a living documenting his day and participating in online advertising campaigns.

A week ago, however, she opened a live to talk about a different topic. In the morning, he made a short post saying it would be his last. He mentioned having depression and invited his followers to watch a live at night.

When he opened the transmission, Lu said he had “hit rock bottom”. She tried to kill herself live, got sick and died the next day.

The case exploded on social media, and a single topic on the subject on Weibo (a kind of Chinese Twitter) attracted 78.2 million hits. Many internet users condemned users of the social network who would have encouraged the young woman to ingest the poison during her live. The influencer’s own family said the comments were responsible for encouraging Lu to go ahead with the plan.

“These people can escape justice, but they certainly won’t escape hell,” wrote one user.

However, most of the discussion revolved around Douyin. Lives are one of the most profitable functions in the app and, in theory, must comply with a series of government rules to prevent harmful content. Several internet users demanded a response from ByteDance, the platform’s owner.

Why it matters: there are two points in the tragic story that help to understand China today.

The power and failures of big tech. The case exposed the weakness of security in ByteDance’s filtering algorithms. The company has been under government scrutiny and, until the publication of this issue, it had not commented on the case. Mental health and the view of frailty. Although most reactions to the episode were revolt, not a few accused the young woman of weakness. Some mocked her treatment, indicating that “when someone wants to die, nothing can stop him”. These comments are indicative of how taboo the topic remains. It is estimated that at least 90 million Chinese suffer from depression, but access to psychologists and life safety nets remains bureaucratic and stigmatized.

what also matters

After extensive work to control an outbreak of the delta variant in the coastal province of Fujian, China has re-registered new cases of Covid-19. Authorities reported that a couple of tourists from Xi’an — a city famous for hosting the Terracotta Warriors — were diagnosed with the disease.

In Beijing, a woman was quarantined on Tuesday after experiencing sore throat. A PCR test confirmed the Covid infection, and genetic sequencing showed that she carried the delta variant of the virus. The patient was isolated in a hospital, and the district where she lives was placed in lockdown.

The increase in the number of cases has made Beijing accelerate the vaccination program with booster doses for people over 18 years old and immunized for six months. Nationally, China has already applied more than 2 billion doses. Official statistics indicate that 78% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Beijing police arrested the famous Chinese pianist Li Yundi. He is accused of having hired a prostitute. The activity is illegal in the country and both sex workers and clients are detained by the police.

On Weibo, the Chaoyang police station wrote that it reached the pianist after receiving anonymous reports from local residents. Li and the prostitute, identified only by the surname Chen, were arrested and admitted to “illegal behavior.”

Li became nationally known for winning the traditional International Chopin Piano Competition in the 2000s. He was 18 at the time and became the first Chinese person to receive the honor. He gained celebrity status and appeared on several TV shows.

The Financial Times doubled the bet and claimed that China had twice tested an alleged new nuclear missile with innovative technology. Earlier this week, the British newspaper reported the launch of a “hypersonic missile that the US doesn’t even dream of producing”.

The announcement caught agitated intelligence agencies and national governments, but was denied by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. “It wasn’t a missile, it was a spacecraft. Testing is very important to reduce the cost of spacecraft and provide a cheap and convenient method for humans to travel peacefully to and from space,” he said at a news conference.

Even so, the British newspaper returned to report on the matter and cited not one, but two occasions on which the missiles were fired: 27 July and 13 August.

The missile would represent a headache for the Armed Forces of enemy countries. In addition to being very fast, it would also have the ability to change direction in mid-flight, making it virtually immune to anti-missile shields. As of the newsletter’s conclusion, neither the White House nor officials in Beijing had reacted to the newspaper’s new report.

keep an eye

Pressured by the recent energy crises, the National Development and Reform Commission announced that it is studying how to intervene in the price of coal. The commodity is at record value, putting pressure on inflation and the cost of consumer goods. At the same time, the State Council said that it is evaluating measures to stabilize prices and is considering new subsidy policies and short-term tax reductions.

Why it matters: coal is the basis of the Chinese energy matrix. If the price goes up, it makes other products more expensive. The government seems to indicate concern with the indebtedness of families and, mainly, with the financial impacts on small and medium-sized companies. These projects have not yet recovered all the losses caused by the pandemic and many have been operating at their limit.

to go deep