Death of family climbing in the US has an explanation revealed

A California sheriff in the United States said heat and possibly dehydration caused the death of a family found on a remote trail in a state forest in August.

Jonathan Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 30, the couple’s daughter, Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish, one year old, and their dog Oski died of hyperthermia in the Devil’s Gulch Valley in the Sierra National Forest .

The announcement came two months after rescue workers found their bodies in the forest. The deaths had intrigued trail adepts in the western US.

At a press conference on Thursday (10/21), the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said the family had been found with a 2.5-liter hiking water backpack, but that it was empty. No water bottles or filters were found.

Temperatures on the day of the hike exceeded 42°C, officials say.

According to CBS News, Gerrish was from the UK and met Chung in San Francisco before moving to the small town of Mariposa in 2020.

Their bodies were discovered by rescue workers on Aug. 17 in an area southwest of Yosemite National Park after a friend called authorities to report their disappearance.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the FBI, environmental researchers and toxicologists to determine what killed the family.

They had already ruled out death by lightning, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide, illegal drugs, alcohol, guns “or any other type of weaponry” or suicide.

The FBI is still trying to access Gerrish’s cell phone, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese told reporters.

He added that there is no telephone service in the area where they were walking and that a previous fire had burned down trees that would normally provide shade on parts of the steep trail.

Concerns over water quality in the nearby Merced River have led to speculation that an algae bloom could have killed them, but officials say there is no evidence the family drank the river’s water.

Other rejected theories included a leak originating from abandoned gold mines that are common in the region.