Death of health professionals in Brazil was 40% higher than the records – 10/21/2021

A survey published by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that more than 13,600 health professionals in Brazil died as a result of covid-19, one of the largest numbers in the world and 40% higher than official records. The data is being published on Thursday as part of an international campaign to call for the protection of doctors and nurses.

According to the survey, up to 180,000 professionals lost their lives between January 2020 and May 2021 worldwide. Based on a wide cross-checking of data, WHO found that the death rate around the world would be much higher than official data and that underreporting reached all countries.

In the Brazilian case, there would be 13.6 thousand deaths, which places the country as the fourth placed until that moment. At that time, there were 430,000 dead by covid-19 in Brazil. But the WHO numbers are higher than the official records in the country for the health sector. At that time, the estimate was that 9,700 professionals would have lost their lives.

The highest number of deaths among health professionals occurred in the US, with 62,000, in addition to 22,000 in Russia and 14,000 in the UK.

In an appeal launched by WHO, the entity is pressing for concrete actions to be taken to ensure vaccination and protection of the entire health sector. In addition to the deaths, thousands would be in a situation of unprecedented stress.

The appeal is for the monitoring of deaths and cases of infections to be increased. Another request is to ensure the vaccination of these professionals. As of September 2021, only two out of every five healthcare professionals in the world had been fully immunized.

In Africa, the rate drops to less than 10%, while in rich countries the average exceeds the 80% mark.