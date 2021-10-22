Death on film after Alec Baldwin is shot with a gun: see what is known and what remains to be clarified | Pop & Art

Actor Alec Baldwin fired the scenographic gun that killed a woman and left one wounded on the set of the movie “Rust” this Thursday (21) in the US state of New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

See what is known so far about the accident:

How many people were hit? Who was Halyna Hutchins, director of photography who was shot dead? Were shots taken during movie recording or in rehearsal? Was the weapon scenic or for personal use? Is there evidence that the shots were accidental or intentional? How did the shootings occur and how many were there? Did the art director die instantly or was she rescued?

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were hit: “The two individuals shot on the set of ‘Rust’ were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, shot when a stage gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.” She died and he was injured in the shoulder.

2. Who was Halyna Hutchins, director of photography who was shot dead?

Halyna Hutchins was born in Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She studied journalism at the National University of Kiev, in her country, and cinema, in Los Angeles, USA. Hutchins even worked as an investigative journalist in documentary productions in Europe.

As a director of photography, she listed works in films such as “Archenemy” (2020), with Joe Manganiello, “Blindfire” (2020) and “The Mad Hatter” (2021).

3. Were shots taken during movie recording or in rehearsal?

The shooting took place during a scene from the movie “Rust”, according to police, but it is not yet known whether it was a rehearsal or a recording. “Detectives are investigating how and what kind of ammunition was fired.”

4. Was the weapon scenic or for personal use?

The weapon was scenographic, that is, a weapon that was part of the filming of the film, a western. No further details were given about the weapon. The film’s production company had initially said the bullets were blanks.

5. Is there evidence that the shooting was accidental or intentional?

The main hypothesis is that it was an accident. A Baldwin spokesman said there was an accident on set involving a flaw in a scenographic weapon, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Baldwin testified and was released, according to Deadline. A photo from the local newspaper “Santa Fe New Mexican” shows the actor crying as he spoke on the phone outside the police station.

The actor and the film’s production still haven’t commented on the tragedy. Production of the film has stalled, and witnesses are being questioned.

6. How did the shootings occur and how many were there?

It is not yet known how the shots were fired and how many were. The two people who were shot were from the backstage crew, which suggests that the shots were fired towards the cameras.

7. Did the art director die instantly or was she rescued?

Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, but she did not resist her injuries. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with shoulder injuries.