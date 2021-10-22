Deezer increases the prices of the plans by up to 30% after promising that there would be no adjustment

The audio streaming service Deezer readjusted subscription plan prices in all countries in which it operates. the measure comes a few months after the platform stated that prices would not rise in the middle of the pandemic. Deezer’s statement was made in April this year, shortly after its main competitor, Spotify, announced a price hike. The platform stated that the values ​​would not go up as a way to help people overcome this moment.





29 Sep



15 Oct

Just six months later, the idea seems to have been in the past, as the streaming audio service increased the values ​​of the plans in the various countries in which it operates. In Brazil, the increase was of about 30% and affected all subscription options. Check out the new Deezer prices in Brazil below, saccording to the official website: The Premium plan it was BRL 16.90 and went to BRL 19.90 ;

; The Family Plan went from BRL 26.90 to BRL 34.90 ;

; HiFi plan will not be attached to premium and will go from BRL 26.90 to BRL 34.90.





In the UK, the price went from £9.99 per month to £11.99, while the Family plan went from £14.99 to £117.99 per month. The changes were made without fanfare and surprised many users.. The company it had also guaranteed in April that a price increase would be announced at least three months in advance. not to take anyone by surprise.

explanation for the increase

In a note sent to TudoCelular, Deezer’s office in Brazil stated that the increase was due to the need for the service to adapt to the current scenario of the music streaming market and that the readjustment took effect from October 4, 2021. “We reinforce that current customers are not affected at this stage. Any future changes will be communicated within an appropriate period,” says an excerpt of the note.

The platform also said that the decision was taken to ensure the company’s continued support for Brazilian music and artists, as the sector was one of the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Do you agree with this increase or do you think it is unfair after the promise made by the company? Leave your opinion in the comments below!