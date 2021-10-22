‘Delivery was quick and smooth’ · TV News

Last Tuesday (19) the twin daughters of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh were born. The news was released by the actress’s press office on Thursday (21). “The delivery was quick and easy”, says the note, informing that the babies were born healthy and that “both mothers and little girls are doing well”.

The pregnancy was announced in June this year in a report by Fantástico in which the actress gave more details about her in vitro fertilization (union of sperm and oocyte in the laboratory). She also revealed at the time that she hid her pregnancy for five months to escape the limelight.

“The belly only appears in photos in the family group, and I delete it later so there is no danger of leaking. Now that the belly is huge, I would put on loose clothes and coats to hide. Not even the doorman knows,” stated the global .

At the time of the announcement, Lan Lanh joked that the two had three “requirements” to choose the right sperm donor for the actress’ IVF. “That it was healthy, Brazilian to have a swing and it wasn’t a pocketminion”, mocked the percussionist.

According to the couple’s press office, they are still at the hospital and soon, as scheduled, they will be at home. “The new family, which cannot fit in with so much happiness, makes a point of thanking all the affection and good vibes from fans and friends since the beginning of the pregnancy”, she informs.

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh have been together for seven years, but only publicly assumed the romance in 2018. The actress has already confessed that, in the first five years of their relationship, she was afraid to expose her love to the public.

Check out the photos of the couple and the twins’ new bedroom below.