Delta’s new AY.4.2 variant may be 10-15% more contagious than Indian strain

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid reported on Thursday (21) that a new strain of the Delta strain, AY.4.2, is spreading across the country.

“This new variant is spreading now and while there is no reason to believe at this point that AY.4.2 poses a greater threat, the next variant or another one to follow may do so,” Javid said.