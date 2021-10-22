Delta’s new AY.4.2 variant may be 10-15% more contagious than Indian strain

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid reported on Thursday (21) that a new strain of the Delta strain, AY.4.2, is spreading across the country.

“This new variant is spreading now and while there is no reason to believe at this point that AY.4.2 poses a greater threat, the next variant or another one to follow may do so,” Javid said.

The AY.4.2 variant was first registered in the UK in July this year. The variant includes several new mutations that affect the S protein, which the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to penetrate cells, according to BBC.

Experts from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the Institute of Genetics at University College London in the UK reveal that the new AY.4.2 variant may be 10-15% more contagious than the original Delta strain.

If the data are confirmed, the variant could become the most contagious since the start of the pandemic.

The latest data show that the variant accounts for about 8% of new cases of COVID-19 in the UK. The director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, Professor Francois Balloux, said we should be more careful at this stage.

In addition to the United Kingdom, the first cases of the new AY.4.2 strain were registered in the United States, Israel and Russia, among other countries. (with Sputnik Brazil agency)