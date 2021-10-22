Denilson charges Belo again for a million dollar debt, former player says he wants to make a deal but Belo doesn’t collaborate

Former player and commentator for Band Denilson de Oliveira Araújo, 44, has once again publicly charged singer Belo, 47, for a multi-million dollar debt that the artist has not yet repaid to him. The two have been fighting in court since the beginning of 2000 when the footballer bought the rights to the band Soweto and Belo, the then vocalist, asked to leave the group, being sued for moral damages by the former attacker.

In an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Clube, Denilson said that he does not accept the situation that he classified as surreal. “It’s that [história] that you look and say: ‘It’s not normal’. It can’t be normal for a guy to owe you and sleep peacefully. I got a coffee today, pulled out my wallet, I had no money. I asked how much it was. The aunt said it was R$ 6.50. I said: ‘All this a latte?’. I left, went to the ATM and was worried about paying soon,” he said.

Wanted, Belo did not comment until the publication of this text. “The guy lives a normal life, he’s out there and it’s beautiful for him. I think there are people who have this profile, to think that right is wrong. And we live in a world where you do that and that’s it well. But it’s not. It’s not okay. It’s all wrong,” added Denilson.

The commentator also said that there had been a tentative agreement recently and that he was willing “to give up a lot of money” to end the court row, but the deal has not been completed.

“I was going to make a deal, give up ‘a steak’, I asked how much he wanted to pay, but I just didn’t want my name with his anymore. I’m a solo artist, I’m not a country duo. Then, everything was fine. My legal team was there, hit the ‘cheap’ in the right way and where is it? Then we’re like: ‘What’s going on?’ It’s going to look like this: a bailiff hitting, giving a headache and him living life. It’s that simple, there’s no secret. He should and I want to receive,” he concluded.

In July, the São Paulo Court blocked the collection of two concerts made by Belo on Valentine’s Day for the payment of the debt that is around R$ 5 million.

At the time, Belo’s press office informed that the blocking of values ​​referred only to interest on a debt already paid.