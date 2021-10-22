Denis Abrahão has given several interviews, this time the interview given to Rádio Gre-Nal revealed interesting information for the Grêmio fan. Borja’s return seems to be very close.

Players can use a chip that will make the VAR’s work easier

Romildo Bolzan promises to win new titles with Grêmio

There was an expectation that the first of the injured to return would be Geromel. However, Borja has been making such a rapid recovery that he will probably cut that line. The player was training on Wednesday (20) with the ball and should have his return in the next game, according to the Grêmio vice-president.

“Borja was in practice today, shooting on goal, running a lot. Should be available in the next game.” Said Denis Abrahão.

Borja had been playing as a starter before being injured, which may help him recover faster, as he lost less pace than Geromel, who hasn’t played since August.

However, even being recovered, there are still doubts if he will return directly to the starting lineup of the tricolor. But, this is more due to its physical conditions than its quality.

A player who is injured always ends up coming back in a rotation below the players he has been playing. Therefore, it may be that the attacker is gradually replaced in the starting lineup.

Denis Abrahão confirms return as striker for the game between Grêmio x Atlético-GO

Although Borja’s commitment has caught the attention of Grêmio fans, his numbers for the club are not absurd. He played 11 matches and scored 4 goals. Average of 0.36 goals per game.

Diego Souza, who has 18 goals in 38 matches for the association, has a higher average of goals, 0.47 per match. In other words, the players are similar, but while one is more combative, the other is more scorer. The question is to know which one is more important for the team’s current moment.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA