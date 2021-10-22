Deolane’s schedule of concerts already has a line of 56 interested contractors

She is a phenomenon, there is no denying it. The digital influencer and criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra, who is launching her artistic career as a DJ and singer and will make her first performance on November 20, in São Paulo, opened her concert schedule earlier this week and, amazingly, already has 56 of them under negotiation. The waiting list is long and the contractor needs to have as little as R$150,000 to R$250,000 to take the Doctor’s Ball to his city.

According to Deolane’s managers, the show has the structure of a large festival, with a huge stage, fireworks and special effects. “We wanted to show Brazil the strength that this woman is, showing that she can fill a party that is only her as an attraction”, says Leandro Zancheta. “We went to London and the United States to bring some professionals to help us produce the show, expect a great show”, amended Estefano Bespalec.

Deolane’s first concert, on November 20th, will be held at Varanda Estaiada. The five thousand tickets were sold out in five days of sale, with a month to go before the event.

In addition to many famous people, press and guest artists, the presentation will also feature the participation of great names in music.

reality show

The column LeoDias disclosed exclusively this Thursday (10/21) that Deolane will soon launch, alongside the sisters, a reality show. The widow of MC Kevin, who died at age 23 in a tragic accident in May, in Rio de Janeiro, wants to promote the attraction, which will involve a competition, and the big winner will earn R$ 50 thousand. Details are still kept confidential.

This will be the second reality show released by the lawyer. In August, she and her sisters debuted As Doutoras, where they showed their luxurious routines and the experience with family and friends.

