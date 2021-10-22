Did sex happen? Dayane and Aline move the comforter. Video!

Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro, known as the “Dayline” couple, moved the quilt in the early hours of this Thursday, October 21st. Fire in the hay and it wasn’t bullshit! But it all started when the model was talking to lary bottino, Gui Araújo, Rich Melquiades and Bil Araújo about the function of pillows in the pedestrian bed and decided to tell his little story.

“All pillows have a secret, okay?” Day said, addressing Lary. “You put it here, put it here. Then you do it like this later on”, he continued while making an act of sex with the pillows.

“What, bro?” said Bill, scared. “How do you know (sic), Day? Have you done this? (sic)”, asked Lary, laughing. Gui, then, joined the wave of explanation: “Put the ‘little ones’ like that to stand up in bed and disguise,” he revealed, making the other pedestrians laugh. “You can (sic) do whatever you want! I think these pillows are just rollovers,” concluded Day.

Then, when everyone was asleep, Dayane and Aline exchanged caresses and moved the comforter from “A Fazenda 13”. The noises even woke up Rich, Mileide Mihaile and Tati Breaks Shack, but soon they went back to sleep.

The farm of the week managed to gather good friends to compete for the sympathy and support of the public. Gui Araújo, lary bottino and valentine vying for the viewers’ preference. To manifest your goals and defend the permanence in the game, each pawn has 30 seconds.

Then, when it was his turn to talk about it, Lary made an important statement and made clear his intentions for the hot seat, which takes place on Thursday, October 21st. But Anitta’s ex-friend’s speech did not stop there. She even defended that being in reality is good for her to rebuild and reframe her image, which was not the best before she arrived for the disease.

“Good night everyone. I was very pre-judged before entering here. I think it’s really helping me show who I am. So I don’t ask you to keep me here, but a chance for me to keep showing who I really am. Next week my friend Guilherme’s birthday is and I really want to be here with him!”, asked Lary.

Lary Bottino joined “A Fazenda 13” to replace the first dropout of the season, Fernanda Medrado. So, he spent less time than his rivals in the game. Still, it’s a tough spot to fight, because both Gui and Valentina are close to Anitta’s former friend, but they’re also very strong people – one for talking too much and the other for talking too little. It shouldn’t be easy for her, then, to have to wait for the people’s reaction to get a hot seat.