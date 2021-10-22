Diesel aid is alms and humiliation, says truck drivers association

The aid to truck drivers that will be granted by the federal government, announced yesterday by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), did not please the CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers).

“The truck driver does not want alms, he wants dignity. For the oil companies (they give) a trillion, for the truck driver humiliation”, said the director of CNTTL, Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer.

The president of the CNTRC (National Council for Road Cargo Transport), Plínio Dias, also criticized the measure. “Our agenda is different: it is the survival of the category, as we are asking. The government will not be able to help us forever,” stated Dias.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced that the government will create a benefit aimed at 750,000 autonomous truck drivers, who will receive aid to offset the increase in diesel.

The president did not provide details on how the aid, of R$400 per month, will be provided, nor the source of the funds. The announcement was made at the inauguration event of the Ramal do Agreste, in Sertânia (PE).

‘Ridiculous proposal’

In Litti’s assessment, the government’s proposal is “ridiculous”. “It shows the total lack of preparation with which the category is treated,” stated the director of CNTTL.

“It is absurd to think that a category of autonomous carrier with all the difficulties it has been facing could understand such an insignificant proposal,” he said.

He also criticized the fact that the measure was not aimed at the causes of the rise in diesel.

“It is not the aid that will solve the problem of Petrobras’ mistaken price policy for fuels. It is necessary to eradicate the harm that this wrong policy is causing,” stated the director of CNTTL.

Autonomous truckers and CLT drivers announced a state of strike last Saturday and said they would halt activities on November 1, if the government does not meet the demands of the category.

The requests include compliance with the minimum road freight floor, change in Petrobras’ pricing policy for fuels and special retirement after 25 years of contribution, among others.

CNTRC, CNTTL and Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers) are at the forefront of the movement. Abrava told the report that the claims and the strike are maintained.