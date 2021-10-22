Diesel bag, roof peg and the mystery of the market that melts while the world profits – 10/21/2021 – Marcos de Vasconcellos

When foreign exchanges rise, the Brazilian one falls. When they fall, ours plummets, lamented an investor, in a round of conversation, this Wednesday (20). The following day, the adage was sadly confirmed: while the S&P 500 (the main indicator of the US market) broke its all-time record, our Ibovespa fell 2.75% and closed the trading session this Thursday (21) on worst level of the year.

And where is the secret? The birds that chirp here, don’t they chirp like there? The possible reduction in Chinese demand and fear of the effects of the collapse of the construction company Evergrande also hurt US investors.

What does not affect them is the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, treating with ease the possibility of breaking the spending ceiling, as he did. Nor does it affect the lives of Americans when the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, promises aid to around 750,000 truck drivers, “to compensate for the increase in diesel.”

After Bolsonaro’s announcement, this Thursday (21), the Ibovespa dropped almost 4.5% on the day. But it recovered some of the score before closing.

Well then, the government that posed itself as the “conservative in customs and liberal in the economy” during the election campaign, the same one that talked about privatizing Petrobras last week —in an ill-rehearsed move—, now wants to distribute money to whoever it is hit by the rise in fuel prices.

Nothing by chance. The announcement of the said diesel bag comes in the wake of a threat of strike by truck drivers. Anyone who remembers the deleterious effects of the last great driver’s strike on the economy understands why the “free money” card came out of Bolsonaro’s hat.

At the time of the strike, in May 2018, the Stock Exchange took a fall from which it only recovered six months later. And the political effects are still felt today.

The idea of ​​tying the distribution of Auxílio Brasil (a new label for Bolsa Família) of R$ 400 to the need to break the public spending ceiling, on the other hand, is the unpoetic license that only interests the Bolsonaro candidate. If Congress blocks it, it says “I tried.” If it passes, it launches itself as savior.

Pretending that the ceiling makes the income distribution program unfeasible is a low blow. The poorest are punished for lack of control over public spending and for the inability to carry out reforms that have any effective results.

It is worth remembering that deputies have pointed out, in the light of day, the government’s lack of effort to approve the administrative reform. In fact, an extension of this reform project that reaches the careers of the military, parliamentarians, prosecutors and magistrates could generate savings of R$ 31.4 billion to public coffers in ten years, according to economist Daniel Duque, from the Public Leadership Center ( PLC).

Coincidentally, the extraordinary credit (hole-roof) that Paulo Guedes wants to get is R$ 30 billion.

There is no mystery in the behavior of our stock exchange in relation to global markets. The consecutive falls only show the government’s lack of commitment to any stability.

Investments in gold, dollar and other markets can help balance the investment portfolio for those already preparing for the turmoil of the election year.