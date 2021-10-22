Director dies after Alec Baldwin fires a gun on a US film set

The director of photography for the movie “Rust”, Halyna Hutchins, was killed on Thursday by a scenographic gun shot on a movie set located in the state of New Mexico. According to statements by the local police, the shot was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, who is also the work’s producer. The information was released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office through a statement.

According to the police note, Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was injured and had to be transported by ambulance to a medical center. Authorities, however, are unaware of the filmmaker’s health status.

The incident took place at Rancho Bonanza Creek, a famous film location in the United States, where feature films such as “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Longmire” were shot.” Mr. Baldwin was interrogated by detectives. He made statements and answered questions “He came voluntarily and left the building after interrogation,” said a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

Also according to police authorities, the scene contemplated the use of a support pistol when it was fired. “We are trying to determine what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” a local police official said. No one has been arrested, but an investigation has been opened to investigate the case. “Production has been stopped for now. The safety of our cast and crew is our highest priority,” Baldwin’s team told the US press. The actor is also a co-producer of the film.

The 63-year-old actor was seen crying by a reporter for the newspaper “Santa Fe New Mexican” who published a photo of Baldwin visibly shaken. No one has been arrested for the case and so far no charges have been filed, according to the police, who are questioning the witnesses.

“The entire cast and workers (of the film) are absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we want to send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the production said in a statement. “We stopped the production of the film for an indefinite period and we are cooperating fully with the investigation department of the Santa Fe police”, completes the note.

Accidents

American Cinematographer magazine named Halyna Hutchins as one of the rising stars of film photography in 2019. Los Angeles-based Hutchnis was born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military base inside the Arctic Circle, according to the magazine’s website. . Movie sets have regulations for the use of scenographic weapons, but several accidents have been reported in recent decades.

One of the most famous happened when Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died while filming “The Raven” after being shot with a gun that was supposed to contain blanks. Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon Lee commented on the incident on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident in ‘Rust,'” he posted on Brandon Lee’s official Twitter account. “, completed.

The film

“Rust” is a western starring Baldwin, who plays Harland Rust, an outlaw who sees his grandson accused of murder and who runs away with him when the young man is hanged for the crime. Baldwin had posted a photo on Instagram a few hours earlier, apparently on set, dressed in period clothes. “Back to face-to-face work. Damn… it’s exhausting,” he wrote in the caption of the post.





Baldwin has starred in films and television series since the 1980s. He recently returned to the spotlight with the portrayal of former president Donald Trump on the comedy show “Saturday Night Live”, for which he won an Emmy.