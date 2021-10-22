Director is subject to investigation in case of bribery at Petrobras

Aleksander Santos, director of Institutional Relations at Flamengo, was searched and apprehended in “Operation Laissez Faire, Laissez Passer”, which investigates illegal payments made by Galvão Engenharia to him, José Carlos Cosenza, former director of Supply at Petrobras, and to the then federal deputy José Otávio Germano, from the Progressive Party (PP).

In testimony, Erton Medeiros, former executive of Galvão, reported that, “in the period between December 2011 and March 2014, Cosenza received undue advantages from Galvão due to his position as Supply Director at Petrobras, to which he was appointed with political influence exercised by José Germano, then federal deputy.

Santos, who at the time did not hold a position in Fla, would have offered himself to Medeiros to help mediate matters between the contractor and Petrobras, especially regarding the Paulínia Refinery. From then on, he would have used his influence at the state-owned company and would have been one of the bridges for the scheme to move forward.

In the document, to which the UOL Sport had access, Aleksander, through a company in his name, would be responsible for operationalizing “fictitious service contracts signed with Galvão Engenharia and the issuance of false invoices to hide and disguise the illicit origin of the resources”. O UOL found that Aleksander says he was hired as a consultant by the company and that the invoices were legally issued.

The investigation points out that Aleksander received a first from Galvão a transfer of R$ 50 thousand. Subsequently, “R$ 411,242.55, in installments, for the company Aleksander Silvino dos Santos, in order to cover Aleksander dos Santos’ costs and José Carlos Cosenza’s personal expenses”.

In the records, it is stated that “the transfer of Galvão Engenharia to the company Aleksander Silvino dos Santos occurred through the execution of fictitious service provision contracts, which, consequently, generated the issuance of false invoices by Santos as a mechanism to give the appearance of legality to the amounts received”, and that “the conducts configure the practice corruption and money laundering crimes”.

The police authority, however, stated “that no other elements were found capable of justifying, in the police sphere, more invasive precautionary measures against Cosenza (…), and “highlighted that there was no identification of transfers of funds among those investigated, and any other indications that demonstrate the remittance of resources in kind from Aleksander to the other investigated”.

Wanted by the report, Aleksander dos Santos said he would not comment on the subject.