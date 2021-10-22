Director of Flamengo is the target of investigation in case of bribery linked to Petrobras

Aleksander Santos, director of Institutional Relations at Flamengo, was the target of a search and seizure by the Federal Police

The Director of Institutional Relations of the Flamengo, Aleksander Santos, was the target of a search and seizure made by the Federal Police in ‘Operation Laissez Faire, Laissez Passer’, which investigates illicit payments by Galvão Engenharia to the top hat, José Caros Cosenza, former director of Petrobras, and federal deputy José Otávio Germano, from the Progressive Party.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

After testimony by Erton Medeiros, former executive of Galvão Engenharia, the period in which it would have happened was from December 2011 to March 2014. Cosenza would have received advantages for the position he held at Petrobras and which would have been raised by the political influence of Germano, then federal deputy. And Aleksander Santos, who was not at Flamengo at the time, he would have offered himself to Medeiros to help with such intermediation between the contractor and Petrobras. With that, he would have used his influence to be one of the bridges of the scheme.

According to the document, the company that is in Aleksander’s name would be responsible for operationalizing the contracts for the provision of fictitious services signed with Galvão Engenharia. Fake invoices were made to hide and disguise the illicit origin of all funds. According to the website UOL, Aleksander says he was hired as a consultant by the companies and that the invoices were issued legally.

Aleksander would have initially received a transfer from Galvão Engenharia of R$ 50 thousand. Soon after, he would have received R$411,242.55 in installments through his company to cover his own costs, in addition to Cosenza’s personal expenses.

In the transaction records, it appears that the transfer from Galvão to Aleksander’s company occurred through the execution of fictitious service provision contracts. Such conduct constitutes a crime of corruption and money laundering.

However, the police authority stated ‘that no other elements were found capable of justifying, in the police sphere, more invasive precautionary measures against Cosenza and ‘highlighted that there was no identification of transfers of funds between those investigated and any other indications that demonstrate the remittance of resources in kind from Aleksander to the other investigated’.